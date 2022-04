A tsunami warning has been issued for Fukushima after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Japan, according to Japanese government officials. In a translated announcement, the Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake hit 36 miles (60 kilometers) below the sea at roughly 11.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (March 16), shaking buildings in Tokyo, knocking people off their feet, and leaving 2 million homes without power. The agency has issued a tsunami warning that waves of up to 3 feet (1 meter) could hit the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO