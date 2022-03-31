ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14 Trailer Is Finally Here

By Jasmine Simpkins
hiphollywood.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Keep your edges on point and stay tuned” because the Atlanta ladies are back!. Bravo has finally dropped the trailer for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14. The new season premieres Sunday, May 1st at 8pm ET/PT and according to Bravo its going to be a drama filled season, with...

www.hiphollywood.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Kandi Burruss To Leave 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' If Phaedra Parks Returns

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has made it clear that chances of seeing her and former castmate Phaedra Parks share a screen is less than likely to happen. During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the 45-year-old was asked, “if they brought Phaedra back, would you be on the show,” to which the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly answered “No.” The question comes after rumors started to spread that Phaedra was purportedly making a return to the popular series.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Has a Message for Those Who Want Her Pushed off RHOA

Kandi Burruss has had the longest run on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kandi Burruss may not be considered an OG. However, she is the veteran who has had the longest run on the show. This is due to many factors. One of them is that Kandi has no issue opening up about the different parts of her life. Fans have watched her love story with Todd Tucker play out on the show. They probably recall vividly how Mama Joyce had a lot of concerns about the romance early on. In fact, she accused Kandi’s friend Carmon Cambrice of messing around with Todd behind Kandi’s back. Mama Joyce got so worked up about it that she threw a shoe at Carmon. This was a very controversial moment. And NeNe Leakes expressed her disapproval which led to her and Kandi clashing at the reunion.
ATLANTA, GA
CinemaBlend

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Responds To Complaints That She Never Has A ‘Storyline’ During A Season

The concept of having a “storyline” is a pretty big deal in terms of the Real Housewives franchise. Either a castmate is in the thick of the season’s drama (like what went down between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice) they’re doing nothing in particular, and the latter of which is usually the kiss of death for their future on a spinoff. Lately, New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga has responded to complaints that she in fact has never had a “storyline” in all her eleven seasons on the show.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Bossip

Real Beef Of Bravo? Kandi Reveals NeNe Leakes Called Her A ‘Coon’ & Says She’s Out If Phaedra #RHOA Reclaims Her Peach

This peach ain’t big enough for the both of them!. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss isn’t known for looking for drama, but it doesn’t have a hard time finding her, especially with some of the show’s most notorious housewives. During a recent appearance on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on Thursday, Kandi opened up about where she stands with former RHOA castmates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Drew Sidora
CinemaBlend

Meghan McCain Wants ‘Justice’ For Erika Jayne After The Latest Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain is known for sharing controversial opinions, ranging from concerning the recent comments from her former View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to bashing the seeming “wokeness” of the And Just Like That revival series. Her latest talking point, though, might not be so provocative to some Bravo fan circles when it comes to getting “justice” for Erika Jayne after the recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Distractify

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Want Them to Squash Their Feud

It seems as if The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans aren’t the only ones wishing Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s feud will end, as it has now affected their inner circle. Since their explosive fight on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Cynthia and Kenya haven’t been on the best terms. Before signing up for the show, the longtime BFFs had recently finished shooting RHOA Season 13, which included Cynthia’s wedding to Mike Hill. In the episode, Kenya stood next to her friend as one of her bridesmaids, signifying their close relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot News: ‘Ranked No. 1’

Ready for another round of apples? After Bravo confirmed The Real Housewives of New York City would return for season 14 and greenlit a second series, temporarily titled RHONY: Legacy, franchise alum Bethenny Frankel has seemingly weighed in with her thoughts on the news. “My thoughts on being ranked #1 of all housewives,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, captioned a Thursday, March […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Andy Cohen Grills Alleged Fraudster Jen Shah in Tense ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Reunion Finale

After two tedious episodes spent rehashing drama about who sabotaged whose party by bullying caterers and watching Lisa Barlow pop several blood vessels trying to squeeze out tears over her brutal hot mic moment, the last episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion finally addressed the couture-clad elephant in the room. Andy Cohen assumed the role of cross-examiner to confront Jen Shah about the fraud charges against her and her upcoming trial in July.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Ace#Kenya#Turks Caicos
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
93.9 WKYS

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
bravotv.com

We Have Some Big News About The Real Housewives of New York City

On Wednesday (March 23), Bravo confirmed that it is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. The search is on for a multicultural group of friends who best reflect one of the most diverse cities. In addition to the newly casted RHONY, Bravo will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

Tour Kandi Burruss' OLG Restaurant and Meet the Cast of 'Kandi & the Gang' (Exclusive)

ET's got best seat in the house at Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang eatery!. Only ET's Nischelle Turner got an exclusive tour of the space from Kandi and her gang -- husband/business partner Todd Tucker, "Mama" Joyce Jones and her sisters, "Aunt" Bertha Jones and "Aunt" Nora Wilcox, plus staffers DonJuan Clark, Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom'Unique Variety and Brian Redmond -- all in celebration of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new series, aptly named Kandi & the Gang.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What did Tamika Scott do to Kandi Burriss from Kandi & The Gang?

Tamika Scott and Kandi Burriss’ relationship began as they were both members of the female group Xscape. However, a feud between the two singers meant that they were not on speaking terms for many years. Currently, Kandi Burriss has her own show: Kandi & The Gang where it “chronicles...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy