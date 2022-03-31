Fire destroys barn in Bart Township, Lancaster County

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
A man was found dead Saturday morning in the vicinity of the Norman Wood Bridge in Lancaster County, according to police. Troopers were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the area of the bridge along Route 372, also known as Holtwood Road, for the report of a man who had died.
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- More than 20 fire companies responded to a massive barn fire at a Berks County farm. Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from a barn in the 200 block of Meadow Drive in Longswamp Township. The smoke from the barn fire could be seen...
A Pennsylvania dad is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threw his 4-week-old son down a flight of stairs and repeatedly hit his head against the wall over the course of a month. Rasheen Joseph Miller, 18, was charged with 12 counts of felony aggravated assault, four counts of reckless...
Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A disturbing case of deer jumping to their death has residents in a small Pennsylvania town demanding something be done to stop it. For the town of Johnsonburg, the snow may have stopped falling from the sky, but for some residents, it continues to rain deer.
A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after injuring his wife and killing another man in what police are calling a "domestic-related shooting" at a shopping center in Berks County on Saturday, March 19.Nehemias Santiago Montes, of York, tracked 30-year-old Jessica M. Cruz-Rodrigue…
Manor Township Police have arrested a woman after she attacked her own children. On March 14, police responded to the 200 block of Stone Mill Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, 37-year-old Alicia Forbes of Lancaster had "thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room and had attacked her 14-year-old son."
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
A group of motorcyclists who led police on a chase in Pennsylvania is wanted by state police, according to a release by Adams County Crimestoppers. Four men riding on three motorcycles led Pennsylvania state police in Adams County on a pursuit along Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township on Saturday,…
A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
Two men were pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Route 22, outside Harrisburg, authorities said. Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township; and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were killed in a crash around 12:15 p.m. on the 7000 block of Jonestown Road (Route 22) in Lower Paxton, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.
The Dauphin County coroner has identified a man who was killed in Harrisburg last week, one of three people who died during a spate of violence that occurred in the city recently. Jacoby L. Strain Hankerson, 23, was identified as the man who was shot just before 7 p.m. on...
A teenage boy died Tuesday after he was trapped under a piece of farming equipment that weighed upward of 10 tons, a Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company captain said. The 16-year-old Amish boy was headed out to the farm’s fields along the 2900 block of Lower Brush Valley Road when he was run over by a wheel of a horse-drawn manure spreader. He was then trapped between two steel wheels, captain Forrest Rishel said.
A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead in Pennsylvania park on Wednesday morning, according to a release by the police. York City police were called to a shooting in Penn Park on Mar. 23 at approximately 11 a.m., according to the release by the department. The teenager was found dead...
A firefighter was injured and a Pennsylvania mall has closed to the public, at least temporarily, following a large fire on Monday evening. Fire officials and EMS were called to the structural fire at North Hanover Mall located at 1155 Carlisle Street, around 5 p.m. on Mar. 28, dispatchers say at the time.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest.
People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off.
Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping.
PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
A man who has been missing from Harrisburg for more than a week was found dead in a crashed car on Route 11/15 Monday, according to Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. at exit U.S. 22/322 near the Perry County-Dauphin County line, PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler confirmed.
A 48-year-old man was shot dead on a Pennsylvania street early Wednesday morning, according to police. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the rear of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Mar. 30, according to a release by the department.
