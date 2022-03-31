ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Looking for auto parts?

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 1 day ago

High quality, used auto parts are available at Morgans...

salemleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Parts#Vehicles#Morgans Auto Salvage#Paoil
Motorious

No Reserve: You Can Bring Home A 2022 C8 Corvette, Despite Production Shortages

You might not find them on a dealership lot, but you can bring home a hard to find 2022 Chevy Corvette now. 2022 is, let’s just say, an unprecedented year, following an even more unprecedented year, and then one before that. In case you missed it, the pandemic hit the US hard and shut down many businesses in 2020 as well as put a strain on the automotive industry, only to be amplified by a labor shortage, and now a major chip shortage. This has meant Corvette production has been...well, anyone's guess from one week to the next.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1979 Camaro Z28 Has A Stroker Engine And Manual Transmission

You could be the new owner of this incredibly powerful Z28 Camaro from the greatest generation of pony cars!. The second-generation Camaro is widely regarded as the ultimate American pony car for its looks, sleek design, tight handling, and powerful V8 engine. While you may argue in favor of the Mustang in the late 1960s, the 1970s were all about GM as they seemed to be the only ones who gave a damn about going fast and looking good while they did it. Unlike the Mustang, the first generation was a little too broad of a concept as it tried to do everything all at once and seemed to not have a clear direction in terms of design. However, by the time gen two was set to take the stage, engineers at Chevy knew precisely what they wanted, so they went full throttle and stole the spotlight.
GAS PRICE
Motorious

Rare 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe L88 4-Speed Is One Of 116

This unique Corvette is the epitome of 1960s style and now its aim is to show the world what true performance means. The C3 Corvette was an excellent car for its time because of the extraordinary performance and style it had to offer. Initially, people looked at this car the same way many GM fans see the new C8' Vette, but now the vehicle lives as an iconic piece of American automotive history. This was GM's flagship sports car in the late 1960s up to the early 1980s. Throughout that time, the Corvette was the only GM vehicle not significantly negatively impacted by the '73 oil crisis. Of course, this particular vehicle was a time when the impending economic tragedy wasn't even a thought in enthusiasts' heads. This is a unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette that boasts one of Chevy's best power plants to make it a super rare find for any classic car enthusiast.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Production Shut Down Again

For a lot of reasons people feel like they’re living in the movie Groundhog Day. Awful stuff seems to be on repeat, like the shutdown of Corvette production in Bowling Green. This time around at least it isn’t due to a tornado damaging the factory. Instead, we’re repeating the parts shortage thing.
CARS
FOXBusiness

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs over headlight brightness

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Six Sells: Stellantis Introduces Twin-Turbo Inline-Six for Ram, Jeep

The auto industry might be moving headlong into all-electrics but that doesn’t mean internal combustion is dead, not by a long shot. Witness the introduction of a brand-new engine from Stellantis, a turbocharged inline-six that will be capable of generating more than 500 horsepower. Development of this ‘Hurricane’ I-6...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Trademark Filings Hint At F-650, F-750 Launch In Mexico

Mark F-650 F-750 Serial number 119852707952 119852707953. Goods & services Motor vehicles, namely automobiles and trucks Motor vehicles, namely automobiles and trucks. These new Ford trademark filings make it likely that the F-650 and F-750 will eventually be sold in Mexico, where neither is currently offered. These medium-duty commercial trucks are already quite popular in the U.S. and are offered in a variety of configurations, including Pro Loader, Straight Frame, and Diesel Tractor, with both Ford’s gas 7.3L Godzilla V8 and 6.7L Power Stroke diesel available as powertrain options, depending on the configuration.
BUSINESS
Motorious

America’s Supercar: 2005 Ford GT

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
CARS
WIS-TV

Advance Auto Parts teams up with CPD in vehicle safety program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launched a new partnership Tuesday aimed at vehicle safety. The program unveiled at the 7531 Garners Ferry Rd. location for the business. Drummond Nunn, Advance’s vice president of operations said, “The distribution of these gift cards by Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy