FULL TIME ENGINEERING TECH. II

By a.erickson
knuj.net
 2 days ago

Full Time Engineering Instrument Technician II: Perform field surveys and construction inspection for various construction and drainage projects within...

knuj.net

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman seeks full-time reporter

The newspaper is looking for a versatile writer with professional experience in news, features.Join our staff as a reporter! The Wilsonville Spokesman has an opening for a full-time reporter covering city news, local events, features and more, beginning in April. If you like to write stories about local people, businesses and events, then we want to talk to you. The ideal candidate for this position would be a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features. Photography experience is a big plus. Candidates should also have the ability to sniff out enlightening, interesting and amusing enterprise stories that give residents unique insights about their community. Email resume, cover letter and clips to editor Patrick Malee at pmalee@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-time Landscaping Helper

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper. Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more. Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18). They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid...
CORSICA, PA
bizjournals

How this fast-growing tech company is attracting top engineers

Boston is quickly becoming a hub of top engineering talent, competing with the likes of San Francisco, Seattle and New York City. From Google to Akamai, the greater Boston metropolitan area employs nearly 50,000 engineers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number is likely to increase as Boston’s technology leaders continue to expand their physical offices and hire virtual employees.
BOSTON, MA
AL.com

AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith selected for global digital leadership program

Ruth Serven Smith, editor of The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com, has been selected to take part in the Online News Association’s 2022 Women’s Leadership Accelerator. Smith is one of 26 women selected from six countries to participate in the yearlong program designed to advance the leadership and management skills of women who are pushing digital innovation, and to connect them to a career-long community of support, according to a statement from ONA. The 2022 program is tuition-free and funded by the Dow Jones Foundation, with additional support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, the Tiffany Shackelford Foundation and Otter.ai.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ZDNet

Fast-track your career with these top coding websites

You can learn how to code on the cheap and at your speed with coding websites. Choosing the best site for you starts with finding coding websites focused on the programming language you want to learn. But you'll also need to factor in price point, time commitment, and flexibility. Read...
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
hackernoon.com

How the Parts Fit Together in Web Development: A Guide for Beginners

The number of internet users worldwide has risen to 4.66 billion as of 2021. Jobs for Web Developers will rise 13% between now and 2028. Back-end developers work on the user-facing side of websites, applications, or software. Full-stack developers operate on all sides of a site from start to end. Mobile developers specialize in creating software programs that operate locally on a web browser rather than on the internet rather than an application that operates on the web instead of the internet.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Legendary hackers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek talk cybersecurity and autonomous vehicles at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

The warning might have been a wake-up call to the industry, but it didn’t slow the rise of the connected car. Today, the “connected car” is commonplace and delivers a long list of services to the driver and passengers, from internet connectivity and vehicle monitoring to safety warnings and the ability to buy goods and services while on the go. And it has crept beyond the passenger vehicle into the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, too.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility’s buy of Fantasmo brings camera positioning tech in-house

Tier will bring on all of Fantasmo’s 15 staff members and continue to invest in and develop what will now be an in-house Camera Positioning System (CPS) technology that the company says is more accurate than GPS and can validate e-scooter marking within 20 centimeters or less. The acquisition...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Gong Looks to Use AI to Disrupt Sales and Customer Interactions

Amit Bendov, the CEO and co-founder of Gong, a platform utilizing artificial intelligence to help sales and customer support teams, joined Cheddar News to talk about the tech company's innovative use of AI. Bendov pointed to an example of how the platform aided a client in selling point-of-sales software to restaurants. "Gong came up with a recommendation that when they called to introduce yourself to a new company, you should talk about the iPad before the application. That small change increased sales by 12 percent. It's a very simple change," he said. "The funny thing, Gong doesn't even know what an iPad is, what the application [is], or anything about their business. It just observed. But this is what the top 5 percent of people are doing that nobody else does. It's a very simple change to implement. Very hard to detect."
SOFTWARE
Mack John

A step-by-step guide to passing the Salesforce Certified Data Architecture and Management Designer exam

Salesforce Certified Data Architecture and Management Designer is a course that covers everything you need to know about designing and managing data within a Salesforce environment. The course is designed to help you get certified in no time and provides you with a one-stop shop for all your certification needs. The course covers data architecture, data security, data governance, and data management. In addition, the course also covers how to design and implement Salesforce data architecture and how to manage data within a Salesforce environment.
pymnts

Nigeria-Based Andela Launches Platform to Power Customized Work

Andela, a global network of remote talent, has launched a platform designed to create a personalized hiring experience for candidates and recruiters, the Nigerian company announced Wednesday (March 30). The company, which focuses on engineering aspirants from more than 100 countries, has expanded to include product managers, designers and data...
AFRICA
TechCrunch

Better learning through ‘complex dough-manipulation’

I say “fairly” here because there are still complications. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale. Here it’s the dough that presents the problem. Turning a soft and malleable ball of dough into a pizza crust is one of those things humans have figured out how to do efficiently, but it still proves difficult for robot workers.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

This stylish e-scooter evolves the dynamics of last-mile delivery service

Most electric scooter designs out there are very predictable, and most of the time very similar to competition in the market. Breaking the jinx with its unconstrained yet highly functional design is the offering by Abu Dhabi startup Barq. This is the Rena Max e-scooter which definitely shines out in the crowd with its radical design. The fully electric scooter is focused on the needs of the Middle-Eastern and North African delivery personnel. Given its origins, that strategy is absolutely understandable.
BICYCLES
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

