Fitness

Therapy Is Preferred on One Specific Day of the Week

 1 day ago

For the best sleep, survey finds you should get to bed by 9:39 p.m.

NEW YORK — It’s official: the best sleep comes from huddling under a cozy blanket in a quiet, cool room. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans that found just two in five would rate their quality of sleep as “excellent” (41%). However, just a third of adults feel refreshed when waking up in the morning (30%).
This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
Personal Trainer Dies After Accidentally Ingesting 200 Coffees-Worth Of Caffeine

A man has died from ingesting a huge amount of caffeine powder, leading to him taking around 200 coffees-worth of caffeine in a short amount of time. Tom Mansfield, 29, was a father of two and a personal trainer, possibly taking the caffeine as a performance enhancer. Caffeine is often taken by gym-goers to improve performance and supposedly increase fat-burning, but should be taken with caution and in the recommended doses.
Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
Do You Have Long COVID? Exercise May Help

About 54% of COVID-19 survivors experience post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 ("long COVID") months after their initial recovery. Long COVID causes hyperinflammation, which increases people's risk of brain fog, depression, and diabetes. Doing about 30 minutes of moderate exercise (e.g., walking) can reduce inflammation and may help to alleviate long COVID...
What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
Foods that affect your sleep

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Sleep awareness week begins on March 14th. According to the national sleep foundation, adults should be getting between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. However, 68 percent of adults say they struggle with sleep at least once a week. Sleep. We all need...
