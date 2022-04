Rodrigo Bentancur came to Tottenham with little, if any, fanfare from those who follow the club. A player who spent the majority of his career at Juventus playing under the radar - and the timing of the move, at the end of the window - made people think that Fabio Paratici was using his Old Lady ties to get a player - any player - through the door.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO