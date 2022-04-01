ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy sites crash ahead of hike

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KOg0_0evBiVTO00

Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes .

E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to deal with demand on Thursday morning.

The tweet, potentially tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings.

The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today.

“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”

Mr Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s reaction to the E.ON message, which said: ‘The cheek of them blaming it on you!’

The website issues – which appeared to be an industry-wide problem – came as experts urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show exactly how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from 1 April.

One social media user said E.ON’s tweet was “pretty outragerous” when Lewis’ advice aimed to benefit consumers facing another steep rise in household bills.

The energy company replied: “Looks like our sense of humour missed the mark.”

Lewis had urged Britons to take meter readings on Thursday to avoid firms assigning current usage to April when rates are set to jump by around 54 per cent.

Energy websites faced issues as customers rushed to do just that ahead of the price increase.

A message on the British Gas website told customers it was facing “some technical issues we’re trying to resolve as quickly as possible” and said it could take “a little time” to update accounts with submitted readings.

The main page of EDF Energy was working, but when customers clicked through to the MyAccount page they were unable to log in.

E.ON also seemed to be facing issues with letting customers log in to their accounts, while customers of So Energy reported that they were unable to either log in or get through on customer helplines.

A spokesman for Energy UK, the trade association for the industry, said: “We’re aware that some suppliers are experiencing issues with their websites due to the volume of customers submitting meter readings.

“Suppliers do offer alternative ways of doing this such as through automated phone lines and apps so we’d recommend customers try those. Customers with smart meters do not need to worry as their readings are automatically sent to their supplier.”

As of Friday, energy firms will be allowed to charge average customers £693 more per year under the new price cap. For those on prepayment meters, this is an even greater increase of £708.

It is set to deepen the cost-of-living crisis even further, which has come with warnings Britain is heading for its biggest fall in living standards since the 1950s.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Guardian

No easy solutions to Britain’s energy crisis

Polly Toynbee is so right (The Tories railed against ‘green crap’. Why trust them to solve the energy crisis now?, 15 March), but it is unfair to describe those opposing gigantic windfarms and solar farms as “shire nimbys”. There are many environmentalists who don’t feel such massive industrialisation of our land and seascapes is necessary.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite to resign grow

The prime minister has backed calls for the boss of P&O Ferries to resign over the no-notice sackings of 800 staff. Boris Johnson supported Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in urging Peter Hebblethwaite to step down after his "brazen" law breaking, No 10 said. He admitted to MPs that he broke...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

NHS is in danger of losing staff to Aldi, Amazon and Costa if ministers don’t up their 3% pay increase as cost of living crisis bites, union warns

Thousands of NHS staff could quit to work in supermarkets and coffee shops if they are not paid more, Britain's biggest trade union has warned. Unison said that without a significant improvement to their wages, 999 call handlers, nursing assistants, secretaries, cleaners and porters could be lured to the private sector.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Edf Energy#E On#Britain#Energy Company#Uk#Twitter#Ofgem#Britons
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Around 100 migrants are brought into Dover TODAY as numbers rescued or intercepted by UK authorities after making the perilous Channel crossing tops more than 3,000 so far this year

Around 100 migrants were brought into Dover today as the numbers rescued or intercepted by UK authorities after making the perilous Channel crossing topped more than 3,000 so far this year. Three migrants were rescued by the RNLI from a rubber dinghy as groups of men and women were picked...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns families facing ‘fiscal punch in face’ with looming energy bill hike

Families are facing a “fiscal punch in the face” on 1 April with the imminent rise in the price of energy, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has told MPs.Speaking just 24 hours before Rishi Sunak unveils his spring statement, Mr Lewis stressed that current government measures — an attempt to take the “sting” out of rocketing bills — were inadequate.Last month the energy regulator said the maximum amount suppliers can charge 22 million retail customer will jump by more than 50 per cent, from £1,277 to £1,971.“On 1 April people are going to feel a fiscal punch in...
ECONOMY
BBC

Martin Lewis: Fuel and energy price rises 'catastrophic'

Financial journalist Martin Lewis, founder of the MoneySavingExpert website, has described fuel and energy price rises as "catastrophic" and causing "absolute panic" in British consumers. Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, he said he was "virtually out of tools to help people" and called on the government to step...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation. Transport Secretary...
TRAVEL
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
Reuters

UK energy firms' websites crash ahead of price spike

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Websites for British energy providers crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to submit gas and electricity meter readings a day before prices are set to soar. From April, the cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator is due to rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock say they will offer their homes to a Ukrainian refugee - but Boris Johnson refuses to open up No10 as Sajid Javid and Sadiq Khan say they don't have 'space or time'

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps revealed his family plans to take in Ukrainian refugees today - as Downing Street suggested that Russian oligarchs' UK mansions could be used to shelter those fleeing Putin's troops. The Transport Secretary said he would be among those registering on the Homes for Ukraine programme launched...
POLITICS
BBC

P&O Ferries: New ferry pay rules won’t work, warn ports

British ports have described Grant Shapps' new pay plans for the ferry industry as "unworkable". The transport secretary has urged ports to block ferries from docking if they do not pay their crew the UK minimum wage, with plans to create new laws. The move comes after P&O Ferries sacked...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

E.ON says industry would feel Russian energy import stops most

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - Industry consumers of energy raw materials would face cuts to their supplies first if importers banned Russian shipments due to the invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) said on Wednesday. "The macroeconomic damage would first hit industry," Leonhard Birnbaum told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy