Therapy Is Preferred on One Specific Day of the Week

abc10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapy is preferred during the work week and...

www.abc10.com

Fareeha Arshad

Study: Better well-being is directly tied to everyday movements

In a recent study on psychiatric patients, researchers discovered that everyday movements are necessary for better well-being. This means daily workouts must become an essential part of our daily lives. That’s not it, though. In the new study by the researchers in Switzerland, simply working out is not enough: working out at different locations is the key to emotional and psychological health.
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
Long Beach Tribune

Recent genetic study shows that people with one specific blood type are more likely to develop serious Covid-19 condition compared to others

Following the Covid-19 winter wave that resulted with new daily record high numbers driven by the Omicron variant, America is currently in a calmer period with low and steady numbers. Hospitals are finally relived by the several-month-long pressure by the virus and almost every American now lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, as per the updated CDC’s mask guidelines that also apply for schools.
IFLScience

Personal Trainer Dies After Accidentally Ingesting 200 Coffees-Worth Of Caffeine

A man has died from ingesting a huge amount of caffeine powder, leading to him taking around 200 coffees-worth of caffeine in a short amount of time. Tom Mansfield, 29, was a father of two and a personal trainer, possibly taking the caffeine as a performance enhancer. Caffeine is often taken by gym-goers to improve performance and supposedly increase fat-burning, but should be taken with caution and in the recommended doses.
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
SFGate

CBD for Sleep: 10 Best CBD Sleep Products 2022

* Please consult your primary care provider before starting any new supplement, to ensure if they are right for you. (Ad) When was the last time you felt truly well rested? Deep, restorative sleep plays a vital role in our daily functioning and overall health, but most people struggle to achieve consistent quality sleep.
Maryland Reporter

The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Reviews: Legit Ebook?

The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Reviews: Is Christian Goodman’s The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Book Exercise (Blue Heron Health News) Effective? PDF Download!. The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program – Overview. Product Name The Stop Snoring And Sleep Apnea Program. Description The Stop...
Health Stuff TO Know

Doctor has some Tips for Better Sleep

This is for the over 200 million of us who have trouble with sleep!. A lot of research continues to show that laying in bed and not sleeping is actually the wrong thing to do. It seems counterintuitive, doesn't it? The bed is supposed to be a place for rest and rehabilitation.
WRAL News

Need rest? Here's how to choose to best sleep supplement

If you are one of the millions of Americans who has trouble sleeping, supplements could solve your problem. However, before you buy or try anything, there are a few important things to consider. Kelly Goldstein, breast cancer survivor, had trouble falling asleep for years - until her doctor prescribed Ambien.
Healthline

Physical Therapy for Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a chronic condition characterized by bone mass and density loss, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Physical therapy can also help rehabilitate an injury due to osteoporosis, and improve your quality of life if you’re experiencing chronic pain. We’ll give an overview of how physical therapy...
Refinery29

The Best Products For A Sound Snooze, According To A Sleep Doctor

Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Sleep is a tricky binch. It's an activity...

