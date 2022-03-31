ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Therapy Is Preferred on One Specific Day of the Week

KING-5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapy is preferred during the work week and...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz60#Onepoll#Betterhelp
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have Long COVID? Exercise May Help

About 54% of COVID-19 survivors experience post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 ("long COVID") months after their initial recovery. Long COVID causes hyperinflammation, which increases people's risk of brain fog, depression, and diabetes. Doing about 30 minutes of moderate exercise (e.g., walking) can reduce inflammation and may help to alleviate long COVID...
WORKOUTS
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
WRAL News

Need rest? Here's how to choose to best sleep supplement

If you are one of the millions of Americans who has trouble sleeping, supplements could solve your problem. However, before you buy or try anything, there are a few important things to consider. Kelly Goldstein, breast cancer survivor, had trouble falling asleep for years - until her doctor prescribed Ambien.
HEALTH
Health Stuff TO Know

Doctor has some Tips for Better Sleep

This is for the over 200 million of us who have trouble with sleep!. A lot of research continues to show that laying in bed and not sleeping is actually the wrong thing to do. It seems counterintuitive, doesn't it? The bed is supposed to be a place for rest and rehabilitation.
Maryland Reporter

The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Reviews: Legit Ebook?

The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Reviews: Is Christian Goodman’s The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Book Exercise (Blue Heron Health News) Effective? PDF Download!. The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program – Overview. Product Name The Stop Snoring And Sleep Apnea Program. Description The Stop...
HEALTH
Healthline

Physical Therapy for Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a chronic condition characterized by bone mass and density loss, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Physical therapy can also help rehabilitate an injury due to osteoporosis, and improve your quality of life if you’re experiencing chronic pain. We’ll give an overview of how physical therapy...
WORKOUTS
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy