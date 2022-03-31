ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

STORM WATCH: Thunderstorms possible today as temps rise

By News 12 Staff
Thunderstorms are possible later today as temperatures start to warm up in Connecticut.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be mostly cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.

Cubit says heavy rain possible with scattered thunderstorms between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

Friday will see a mix of clouds and sun and a shower possible.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 50s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a shower chance.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, windy and mild with a high of 60. Some rain and stronger thunderstorms are possible with the worst of the storm between 8 p.m. and midnight.

OVERNIGHT: Shower chance, then clearing. Low of 34.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, breezy with a few scattered showers possible. High of 57.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High of 54.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower. High of 50.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 54.

