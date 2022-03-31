ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Tutoring cash to go straight to English schools in shake-up

BBC
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCash to arrange catch-up tutoring for pupils after Covid will go directly to schools in England next year, says the government, in a move that axes its contract with supplier Randstad. It follows calls to pull the contract, with many schools finding it easier to source their own tutoring....

