ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Women-led UK firms struggle to attract equal investment, study finds

By Joanna Partridge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoFCn_0evBKWZF00
Women are starting more companies than ever before.

Companies led by women disproportionately attract less investment than those led by men, according to a large-scale study of female entrepreneurship in the UK.

The Gender Index, which was launched on Thursday, is a research study of all 4.4m active UK companies and allows users to track the impact of female-led firms on the economy via an online, interactive tool.

The data identified that just under 17% of all active companies are led by women, but they only managed to attract less than 12% of 1.3m investments made in UK firms.

In comparison, 61% of active companies are led by men, and those firms attracted two-thirds (66%) of all investment. The remainder recorded 17% of investment obtained by firms led by a gender-balanced team, while 4.7% of investments were directed to companies where there was no information about gender of the leadership.

The Gender Index website was conceived as a means of creating a benchmark of the current levels of activity by businesses led by women, ranging from startups to listed companies.

The study found women-led companies not only were less likely to attract investment but also generated lower turnover than those run by their male counterparts, with average revenues of £1.3m a year, compared with £3.1m for businesses headed up by men.

Yet this comes at a time when women are starting more companies than ever before: the Gender Index recorded 145,200 new companies founded by women in 2021, according to statistics provided by mnAI, which also provided data for 2022’s Rose Review into female entrepreneurship, authored by NatWest chief executive Alison Rose.

The Gender Index is chaired by Jill Pay, who has a background in business management and became the first woman to hold the position of serjeant at arms in the House of Commons in 2008.

Pay said mapping the impact of female-founded companies was a first step towards “uncovering their potential and supporting their growth”, which is “paramount to a more inclusive, diverse and stronger economy”.

She added: “We now have the ability to map every company in every country, region, LEP [local enterprise partnership] and local authority across the UK, by sector, in real-time. By making this information public, our ambition is to ensure that greater support is provided to female-founded companies, helping to accelerate and stimulate fiscal and corporate growth.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

219K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Rose
Person
Jill Pay
pymnts

UK Litigator Launching Class-Action Lawsuit Over Visa, Mastercard Fees

A commercial litigator in the U.K. is filing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a large group of clients contesting multilateral interchange fees (MIFs) charged by Visa and Mastercard. Harcus Parker will bring the corporate card claim to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), the U.K.’s specialist judicial body for hearing...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Listed Companies#Uk#Gender Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Ted Cruz and the ‘racist baby’: sometimes reality threatens my political maturity

For sheer drama, we will probably never match the spectacle of Judge Brett Kavanaugh snivelling through his supreme court confirmation hearings in 2018. But this week’s hearing by the Senate judiciary committee to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the supreme court, came a close second. There was Republican senator Josh Hawley asking Jackson if she was soft on child molesters. There was Lindsey Graham, going on a rant that, if not quite expletive-filled, took on a playground quality with language like “crap”, “ass” and “how would you feel if we did that to you?” And there was Ted Cruz, straight-facedly asking Jackson if she thinks babies are racist. Along with someone throwing a pie at Rupert Murdoch and Zoom meetings of the Handforth parish council, it was up there with the best histrionics of the committee room canon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

219K+
Followers
61K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy