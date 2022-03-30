AD 17: David Campos and Matt Haney try to identify political differences

Thea Selby, who finished fourth in the 17th Assembly District race in February, endorsed her former rival David Campos Tuesday in the April 19 runoff. Selby, a City College of San Francisco trustee who garnered nearly 6% of the vote in the Feb. 15 election, said Tuesday that she chose Campos over San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney after speaking with both candidates.
Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments
Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
Some 8,000 workers will begin casting their ballots Friday morning to decide if they want to form a union at their Amazon warehouse on Staten Island — and the outcome of the vote could have a ripple effect throughout the tech behemoth’s empire. The warehouse, known as JFK8,...
Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
BESSEMER, Al., March 21 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon.com Inc seeking to organize a warehouse in Alabama after a bruising defeat last year have been invigorated by a resurgent labor movement, bringing energy to the campaign despite the long odds they face. The vote by Bessemer warehouse employees concludes this...
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) would face union elections at separate warehouses in the pro-union New York City in April, the Wall Street Journal reports. The current and former workers at Amazon’s largest Staten Island warehouse look to become the first group of Amazon employees to unionize in the U.S.
Stop, look and listen. You don’t have to go very far or put forth an extreme amount of effort. The television set is right there. We are in an electoral cycle, and candidates are littering the TV landscape with political ads that are not informational, but are downright disturbing.
NEW YORK — (AP) — Vote counting has begun for two separate union elections for Amazon warehouse workers, the outcome of which will determine whether organized labor will finally break through the company's fortress or suffer yet another loss. An independent group formed by former and current Amazon...
Transportation is a low-margin, often unprofitable business or service that will require more government investment to become sustainable. (Newsweek) People moved out of the densest parts of cities to more suburban areas during the first year of the pandemic, but that trend seems to be reversing. (Pew Trusts) The Biden...
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. A union avoidance consultant told Google Fiber workers that they could lose their contract with Google if workers vote to unionize, according to leaked audio from a captive audience meeting that took place on February 11.
Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to run a campaign aimed at turning public sentiment against TikTok through op-eds and letters to the editor in regional news outlets and the promotion of stories about alleged TikTok trends that reportedly originated on Facebook, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
April 1 (Reuters) - The road to organizing Amazon's (AMZN.O) first union in the United States was a long one for Christian Smalls. The 33-year-old had worked at Walmart, Target and Home Depot. A rapper early in his career, he gave up music to support twin children, and by 2015, he took a warehouse job at Amazon in his home state of New Jersey, and later New York, he said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results on Thursday. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome. In New York, union supporters have the edge in a count that will continue Friday morning.
For the first time in Amazon’s 27-year history, a group of U.S.-based workers have voted to unionize. Out of 4,785 ballots counted, 2,654 workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, voted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which was formed independently by current and former employees of the tech giant.
In a first for the Amazon's US facilities, warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, have voted in favor of joining a union. The union's win, if certified by the federal labor board, adds momentum an organizing movement that's been gaining steam around the country. The tally of of 2,654...
Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But a surprisingly strong early showing in a New York election and a still-uncertain outcome in an Alabama election are giving them hope.In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers have so far voted “yes” to forming a union while 1,154 have voted “no,” according to an early tally Thursday evening by the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing both elections. Ballots will continue to be counted Friday morning. Meanwhile, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, appear to have rejected a union bid but outstanding...
Comments / 0