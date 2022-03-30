ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AD 17: David Campos and Matt Haney try to identify political differences

kpfa.org
 1 day ago

On April 19th, San Francisco finishes voting on who will fill the vacant assembly seat representing its eastern...

kpfa.org

Comments / 0

San Francisco Chronicle

Thea Selby, fourth place finisher in 17 District Assembly race, endorses David Campos

Thea Selby, who finished fourth in the 17th Assembly District race in February, endorsed her former rival David Campos Tuesday in the April 19 runoff. Selby, a City College of San Francisco trustee who garnered nearly 6% of the vote in the Feb. 15 election, said Tuesday that she chose Campos over San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney after speaking with both candidates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
David Campos
Person
Matt Haney
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Money, That’s What Friday’s Headlines Want

Transportation is a low-margin, often unprofitable business or service that will require more government investment to become sustainable. (Newsweek) People moved out of the densest parts of cities to more suburban areas during the first year of the pandemic, but that trend seems to be reversing. (Pew Trusts) The Biden...
TRAFFIC
WATE

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to run a campaign aimed at turning public sentiment against TikTok through op-eds and letters to the editor in regional news outlets and the promotion of stories about alleged TikTok trends that reportedly originated on Facebook, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Amazon union leader Smalls went from rapper to unlikely voice of protest

April 1 (Reuters) - The road to organizing Amazon's (AMZN.O) first union in the United States was a long one for Christian Smalls. The 33-year-old had worked at Walmart, Target and Home Depot. A rapper early in his career, he gave up music to support twin children, and by 2015, he took a warehouse job at Amazon in his home state of New Jersey, and later New York, he said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Labor groups close in on Amazon in two tight union elections

Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But a surprisingly strong early showing in a New York election and a still-uncertain outcome in an Alabama election are giving them hope.In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers have so far voted “yes” to forming a union while 1,154 have voted “no,” according to an early tally Thursday evening by the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing both elections. Ballots will continue to be counted Friday morning. Meanwhile, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, appear to have rejected a union bid but outstanding...
LABOR ISSUES

