With three rounds of playoffs in the books, state games are just around the corner. Before teams can get to that point, though, they still have a bit left to play! UIL Class 6A Region I soccer is slated to see some of the best teams in the state face off for their chances to continue chasing a title. With two great seasons behind them, Allen and Plano are set to face off on Friday, April 1st. So, what can fans expect from this regional quarterfinals matchup?

PLANO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO