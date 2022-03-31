My top 5 games from Rutgers men's basketball's season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After an extensive national search, Missouri State University has selected Beth Cunningham as its next women’s basketball head coach. Cunningham, who owns an impressive 20-year collegiate coaching resume, arrives in Springfield from Duke University, where she has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on coach Kara Lawson’s staff. Prior to her stint at Duke, she spent eight seasons (2012-20) as an associate head coach at Notre Dame for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was part of one of the best stretches in NCAA women’s history as Notre Dame compiled a 244-19 record in that span with seven straight 30-win seasons, six conference titles, five NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2018 National Championship. The Irish followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA Championship, finishing the year with the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (88.6 points per game).

