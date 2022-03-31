ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Avian Flu Spread to More Minnesota Counties

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avian Flu, which was found earlier in the week in poultry flocks in Meeker and Mower counties, has...

kdmanews.com

Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
News Channel Nebraska

Bird flu located in three more Nebraska counties

LINCOLN, Neb. – Cases of bird flu have been found in Nebraska, including discoveries of the disease in Merrick, Cedar and Douglas Counties. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture made the announcement Wednesday morning. Since the initial announcement of a detection of highly...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

2,500 Hogs Killed In Southern Minnesota Barn Fire

EYOTA, Minn. (WCCO) — A barn fire in southern Minnesota on Thursday killed thousands of hogs. Firefighters responding to a farm in Eyota found a hog barn engulfed in flames with some 2,500 hogs inside. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started. The fire is suspected of causing around $1 million in damage.
EYOTA, MN
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
1520 The Ticket

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
Popculture

Snack and Flour Products Recalled in 7 States

An Ohio company recalled several snack and flour products this week due to an undeclared allergen. The products were found to include wheat ingredients, which can be dangerous to those with a wheat allergy. The products were sold in seven states. Stutzman Farms of Millersburg, Ohio voluntarily recalled the products...
FOOD SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
Portsmouth Herald

Avian flu found in Rockingham County backyard flock

On March 16, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. This is the first confirmed diagnosis of avian flin domestic birds in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

