ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renville County, MN

Olivia Man Seriously Injured in Crash with Tractor in Renville County

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Olivia man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a Renville County collision with a tractor. The Semi Tractor,...

kdmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

One dead, one seriously injured in weekend crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has died in a weekend crash in Lincoln County. A car and a pickup collided at an intersection 3-miles north of Lennox just after 5:30 Saturday morning. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field. The 59-year-old woman driving the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Renville County, MN
City
Olivia, MN
Renville County, MN
Accidents
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Renville County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Watson, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stabbing Leaves 13-Year-Old Boy Dead, Mother Hurt In Central Minnesota; Man Arrested

OLIVIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in central Minnesota say an investigation is underway after a stabbing Thursday morning left a 13-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded. City officials in Olivia, which is roughly 100 miles west of Minneapolis, say that the stabbing happened in an apartment on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police responding to a 911 call found the boy inside suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The boy’s mother was also hurt in the stabbing, officials said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The names of the victims have yet to be released. City officials say a man known to the victims was arrested in connection to the stabbing and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.
OLIVIA, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Semi Tractor#The State Patrol#Hector Fire Department
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot In North Minneapolis, Suspect Flees The Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 8 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot and the man who was shot ran into the nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say that another man was seen running from the scene. Police are talking with witnesses and working to get surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Camper Fire Causes Delays On I-35 SB In Wyoming, Minn.

WYOMING, Minn. (WCCO) — Drivers on Interstate 35 southbound heading through the Minnesota city of Wyoming should expect delays Sunday afternoon. According to the city’s police department, a camper fire was blocking the southbound side of the highway. (credit: Wyoming Police Department) Shortly before 1 p.m., police said lanes were being reopened, but delays were likely. No injuries were reported. (credit: Wyoming Police Department)
WYOMING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy