ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Published police interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago

DELPHI, Ind. — New details have come to light in the unsolved Delphi, Indiana, double murder investigation with the publication of a police interview with a man who, according to transcripts, admitted to communicating with 14-year-old victim Libby German.

Libby and her best friend Abby Williams, 13, were on a local Delphi hiking trail when they were killed on Feb. 13, 2017. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Indiana State Police said that, while investigating the case in December 2021, they "uncovered" a fake Snapchat and Instagram profile called "anthony_shots," where the unknown user misappropriated photos of a known male model for his own profile image and communicated with underage girls "to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."

The user of the "anthony_shots" profile, which was active in 2016 and 2017, "portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars," police said.

The male model in the photos has been identified and isn't a person of interest, according to police.

New information on the "anthony_shots" account is now public thanks to the true crime podcast Murder Sheet, which obtained a transcript of a police interview with 27-year-old Kegan Kline, an Indiana man arrested in 2020 and charged with possession of child pornography and related charges. Murder Sheet found the transcript while looking through documents associated with Kline's criminal case online; this interview transcript was mistakenly published online and later taken down.

According to the published transcript, in Kline's interview with police in 2020, he admitted to using the "anthony_shots" profile on social media and admitted to talking to Libby.

Police said Kline's device logged into the "anthony_shots" Snapchat account the day that the girls were killed. Police also accused Kline of communicating with Libby on the day she was killed, according to the transcript.

Kline, in the interview, repeatedly denied killing Abby and Libby, according to the transcripts. He has never been charged with the crime.

Kline described it as "coincidence that I happened to talk to her," according to the transcript.

At one point, Kline told police of Libby, "I don't remember talking to her really. I didn't even know who she really was until after I saw that on the news."

Police said the "anthony_shots" account told someone online about Libby: "I was supposed to meet that girl, but she never showed up." But Kline said in the interview he never would have met with Libby in person.

Police, according to the transcript, also said Kline failed a polygraph and then deleted his Snapchat and Instagram accounts and searched online "how long does DNA last."

When police asked why he searched that, Kline responded, "I have no clue. I don’t know. Because probably because they DNA tested me."

Asked why he'd worry about his DNA in this case, Kline responded, "I wouldn't. ... That's just a common thing to freak out about."

Kline's lawyer has not responded to ABC News' requests for comment.

Kline pleaded not guilty to the possession of child pornography and related charges. He's next due in court on April 14 for a pretrial conference.

One of the co-hosts of the Murder Sheet podcast, attorney Kevin Greenlee, told ABC News that another part of the police transcript that stood out to him was how "police reveal that, in studying the messages sent from the 'anthony_shots' account, they see differences in languages and phrasing choices that make it apparent to them that at least two different people were accessing that account and using it to send messages to underage girls."

Greenlee told ABC News, "At one point in the interrogation, the police officer ... tells Kegan Kline, 'We do not believe you are the one that committed these murders.' But then they point out that Kegan Kline had taken a polygraph test where he was asked: 'Do you know who committed these murders?' And the police say he failed that exam. So what does Kegan Kline know?"

Indiana State Police will not confirm that Abby or Libby communicated with "anthony_shots." The head of the Indiana State Police, Doug Carter, has been tight-lipped on the "anthony_shots" investigation, telling ABC News last month that the profile has "generated a tremendous number of leads for us -- and that’s as far as I can go."

"We are aware 'The Murder Sheet' has released a transcript," state police said in a statement to ABC News Tuesday. "The information that was released did not come from the Indiana State Police nor The Delphi Double Homicide Task Force. This is still an ongoing investigation."

The "anthony_shots" account isn't the only possible lead in the Delphi case; police also have photos, video and audio.

In 2017, authorities released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the trail the day the girls went missing. In 2019, police released a brief video clip -- footage taken from Libby's phone -- showing a grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Police also publicized what they say is the suspect's voice -- a recording of him saying "guys ... down the hill" -- which was recovered from Libby's phone.

Authorities in 2019 released a new suspect sketch that officials said was based on a witness' recollection of what he or she saw.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton

65K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KITV.com

Court documents reveal new details about the murder on Round Top Drive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Court documents released on Tuesday reveal more details about the murder on Round Top Drive. Police interviewed three witnesses who identified Nainoa Damon, 19, as the suspect. Police were initially called to the lookout area on Round Top Drive just before 2 a.m. last Friday, March 18,...
HONOLULU, HI
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Delphi, IN
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Police investigate murder-suicide at Decatur motel

UPDATE: After a preliminary investigation, Decatur Police say a murder-suicide took place at the Quality Inn. Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the motel at around 12:30 p.m. When they got there, Decatur Police say they found a dead man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They later...
DECATUR, AL
TODAY.com

Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

Authorities in Florida have released their final incident report on the mysterious death of beloved actor, Bob Saget, two months after he died in a hotel room. The autopsy determined Saget’s death was an accident caused by blunt head trauma, with the medical examiner saying the injury was most likely caused by “something hard, covered by something soft.” A valet attendant who had taken a photo with Saget hours before his death told investigators the actor appeared to be fine. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Indiana State Police
WOWK 13 News

New details in Charleston murder, 2 charged

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are releasing more details in a deadly shooting in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting around 6:15 a.m., Sunday, March 13, to a home on Bigley Avenue where a man was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the Charleston Fire Department attempted to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
KNOX News Radio

Bismarck police expand murder investigation

Bismarck police have identified a second victim in Wednesday’s homicide case. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots in an apartment parking lot where they discovered a 22 year old man dead. 26-year old Kyle Riley was arrested in connection with the shooting. Statements from a witness helped police...
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate double shooting

SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say two people were shot in South Cumminsville Wednesday. Police were called to Beekman Street near Millvale Court at about 1:20 p.m. Investigators believe the victims will survive. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSAZ

Police release more information about double murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police say a double murder investigation from last May in the Guyandotte area was tied to a drug trafficking organization between West Virginia and Michigan, and one of the suspects has been returned to the area to face charges. Officers made that announcement during...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
65K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy