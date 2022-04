PATERSON, N.J. -- The city of Paterson won $1 million to fight opioid addition from a global mayors challenge. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with drug users testing a new hotline that promises treatment in 90 minutes.Pamela Bush signed up for a new medically assisted drug treatment plan. She's trying to overcome her lifelong battle with drugs that started in her home."It's hard to stay away from your mom, like when she first started smoking the crack cocaine ... instead of trying to fight against it, I joined it," Bush said. "I got high with my mom and I'm not proud...

