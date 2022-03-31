ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Schools ends mask mandate in compliance with new unmasking law

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is bringing its mask mandate for students and teachers to close after Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law requiring them to do so.

Earlier this week, Kemp signed the Unmask Georgia Students Act, which keeps local superintendents from requiring students to wear face masks in schools.

Starting Thursday, students and staff in the district will no longer have to wear a mask at school, on school buses or in administrative or support facilities.

“It is no secret that our leadership has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with one mission -- to protect the wellbeing of our students and their families as well as our employees and their families,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent.

Students and staff still have the option of wearing a mask if they so choose.

“It is important to note that we remain very concerned regarding the vaccination rate in Clayton County, which at last report stands at 46% of residents receiving two doses of the vaccine,” Dr. Beasley said.

District officials say they will continue monitoring local, state and federal data on the pandemic and will continue cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

They are also encouraging everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated.

