Jada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Chris Rock’s response after Will Smith hits him

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 22 hours ago

Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online.

Rock was presenting an award at the Oscars when he referred to Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who has spoken previously about having alopecia, could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which received a laugh from the crowd.

In response, Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for King Richard , walked onto the stage, slapped Rock before returning to his seat. Once there, he shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Rock was left momentarily speechless, before saying: “Will smith just slapped the s*** out of me.”

Footage seemingly filmed on a mobile phone, shared on TikTok , shows the viewpoint of somebody sat behind the Smiths, who were on the front row.

While Pinkett Smith’s facial expressions can’t be seen, she can be seen hunching forward in laughter at Rock’s response.

When her husband begins shouting next to her, she remains fixed in an upright position, but seems to laugh when Rock, composing himself, attempts to brush the moment off, calling it “the greatest night in the history of television”.

More footage shows a dazed Rock looking around in shock minutes after the incident.

While Smith has since issued an apology to Rock, the comedian said on Wednesday (30 March) he was “still processing” what happened during his first stand-up show since the incident. Sources close to Rock have said he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition .

The Academy in a statement on Wednesday said it had initiated “disciplinary proceedings ” against Smith for violating its Standards of Conduct, but on Friday (1 April), Smith announced his resignation from the organisation.

Find exactly what that means for Smith’s future at the Oscars here .

Comments / 8

Kimberly Dawn Carter
1d ago

She obviously enjoyed the drama! I believe Smith should have his Oscar stripped he first disgraced the Academy by promoting violence and then by refusing to leave when asked, therefore calling for more drama if they would have took him out by force, but then Jada could have used that a little more to her pity party. She obviously cares nothing for him or what it’s done to him, you can clearly tell she’s all about “J”. I mean who sleeps with your sons friend when he’s under age? She doesn’t even think of her children, imagine what that did to his psyche!

Reply
8
Todd Steed
2d ago

Will must be upset over the open marriage they have cause Rock must of hit that a little to hard and she probably wants more Rock.

Reply(1)
3
