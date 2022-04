OMAHA, Neb. — As March comes to a close with a bout of spring snow, the story of the winter season has been the lack of snow in Omaha. So far this winter, the metro area has seen just over 10 inches of snow. The 8.3 inches that fell from December through February would rank 13th all-time for the city during that timeframe.

