FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/30/22

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 358 PM EDT TUE MAR 22 2022 /258 PM CDT TUE MAR 22 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. MIXED PRECIPITATION INCLUDING RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, SNOW, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SLEET THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOWS 28 TO 34. .WEDNESDAY...BLUSTERY. MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH SNOW LIKELY IN THE CENTRAL AND WEST EARLY. HIGHS 32 TO 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION LIKELY. LOWS 27 TO 33. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS 33 TO 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...DECREASING CLOUDS IN THE WEST WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE EAST. LOWS 19 TO 29. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN OR SNOW. HIGHS 35 TO 45. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY. LOWS 16 TO 27. HIGHS 25 TO 36. .SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 20S AND 30S.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO