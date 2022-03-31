ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern lights 2022: 10 photos of aurora borealis sightings in parts of US

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Skygazers in parts of the northern U.S. were able to see the aurora borealis late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to USA Today and Space.com.

Social media users shared photos of the northern lights displays, which occurred amid a geomagnetic storm, using the hashtags #AuroraBorealis and #NorthernLights. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Washington state

Photo by @pnwwheels, Instagram

2. Potlatch, Idaho

Photo by @mirroup, Instagram

3. Spirit Lake, Idaho

Photo by @kari_lynn_ell, Instagram

4. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Photo by @_nadya.elyse_, Instagram

5. Montana

Photo by @wilderness_mindset, Instagram

6. Hebron, North Dakota

Photo by @the.nd.outdoorsmen, Instagram

7. Republic, Washington

Photo by @rachelflesher, Instagram

8. Montana

Photo by @bc_lovelace, Instagram

9. Dickinson, North Dakota

Photo by @dlpattersonphotography, Instagram

10. Billings, Montana

Photo by @damonefamilyphotography, Instagram

WDTN

Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica

The ice shelf, about 460 square miles wide (1200 square kilometers) holding in the Conger and Glenzer glaciers from the warmer water, collapsed between March 14 and 16, said ice scientist Catherine Walker of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. She said scientists have never seen this happen in this part of the continent, making it worrisome.
EARTH SCIENCE
The US Sun

What causes the Northern Lights?

THE Northern Lights are renowned as one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons on Earth. But how is the sky magically lit up by the spectrum of colours? Here is what we know. What causes the Northern Lights?. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of...
ASTRONOMY
WGNtv.com

Are Northern Lights visible from Chicago?

I remember seeing the aurora borealis in Chicago in the late 60s or early 70s. My wife says we are too far south to see them. Are the northern lights ever visible here?. They are, but, on average, the northern lights are only visible in Chicago about once every two years. When they do occur, they are hard to see, a result of urban sprawl and light pollution. Away from the city, in dark rural areas, they might be visible a few times each year. They have been sighted in all 50 states and as far south as northern Mexico, but it’s far north where the frequency of auroral displays increases dramatically, peaking with as many as 100 annual sightings in Alaska and northern Canada. Autumn and winter are the most common times for viewing the aurora borealis as the period of darkness increases from its summertime minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Northern lights alert Sunday night, March 13

DULUTH — As I write, a blast of particles from the sun has already buffeted Earth's magnetic domain. Predicted to arrive this evening, the material from a March 10 coronal mass ejection instead showed up early, sparking a spectacular aurora display over Alaska this morning. With a bit of luck, the auroras will continue into the night, when skywatchers in the northern states will get their chance. The latest space weather forecast predicts minor to moderate storming from nightfall Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday morning Central Daylight Time.
ASTRONOMY
