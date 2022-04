New cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County have slowed to just a trickle as the level of community spread of the virus on Monday decreased to minimal. The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday reported there were 22 new total cases in the county since Thursday. Of those, three were confirmed and 19 probable. The number is just more than one-third of the 66 new total cases reported on Thursday.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO