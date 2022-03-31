Business: Burgers, wings, ‘rings, desserts — and 64 large-screen TVs — on the menu at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome. Plus: Full-service dining returns to Truett’s Chick-fil-A (there’s an omelette in our future).

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO