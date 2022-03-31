First National Community Bank headlines. Aftermath of our overnight storms. Buffalo Wild Wings serving wings, burgers — and 64 large-screen TVs. Truett’s Chick-fil-A reopens full service dining. Community rushing to help burned-out family.
Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Almost 1,500 customers without power following early morning storms. Tornado watch expires at 8 a.m.; severe weather has moved to our east. Rainfall: 1.20 inches. Top gusts: 46 mph. Business: Burgers, wings, ‘rings, desserts — and 64 large-screen TVs — on the menu at Buffalo...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0