Buzz: Main Elementary playground part of partnership with Rome Schools, Atrium Health Floyd. $10 goes to Ukraine relief for each donor seen by Blood Assurance, April 1-8. Berry speech and debate team dominate state, national tournaments.
Drive by Main Elementary School and you’ll see children sliding down a bright red slide, swinging high into the air on a brand-new swing or crossing a not-so-high footbridge to get from one play area to another. It stems from a partnership between Rome City Schools and Atrium Health Floyd helped...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0