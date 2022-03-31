ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Buzz: Main Elementary playground part of partnership with Rome Schools, Atrium Health Floyd. $10 goes to Ukraine relief for each donor seen by Blood Assurance, April 1-8. Berry speech and debate team dominate state, national tournaments.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrive by Main Elementary School and you’ll see children sliding down a bright red slide, swinging high into the air on a brand-new swing or crossing a not-so-high footbridge to get from one play area to another. It stems from a partnership between Rome City Schools and Atrium Health Floyd helped...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Richland School District mental health relief rooms

Monday, there was a renewed call to pause the gas tax in Tennessee to help people feeling pain at the pump. Illinois lawmakers could expand earned income tax credit, create child tax credit. Updated: 9 hours ago. River boats returning to Cape Girardeau in April. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley University speech team wins national championship

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bradley University speech team won the 2022 National Speech Championship for the second year in a row. The tournament allows teams to enter a maximum of 22 entries, with only two students per event. The Bradley speech team had 14 entries make it into...
BRADLEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy