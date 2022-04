Legendary girls basketball coach Mike Kopp retired after this season following an legendary career. Kopp will be remembered among the greatest Lehigh Valley basketball coaches. Where does Kopp rank on the list of the Top 10 Lehigh Valley basketball coaches of all time, and who joins him on the list? 10. Dick Schmidt (Dieruff/Bethlehem Catholic) Dick Schmidt had a career record of 271-100. He ...

