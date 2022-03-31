Thursday: Showers and much colder

Hot air rises, but the temperature is always much colder at mountain tops than in the surrounding valleys. Why should that be?. Tom Deeson, Freeport, Ill. Hot air rises when surrounded by cooler air, true enough, but there’s more to it than that. Hot air at the same air pressure as cold air rises, but air pressure decreases as one goes upward. Air pressure at 18,500 feet is half the sea level pressure, for example. Air expands as it rises due to a decrease in air pressure, but expansion causes a decrease in temperature of 5.4 degrees for every thousand feet of elevation increase. Sea level air at a temperature of 100 degrees will cool to zero degrees at 18,500 feet. Air saturated with moisture cools at a slower rate, about three degrees per 1,000 feet of elevation increase.

