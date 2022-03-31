ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
f(x) Luna Confirms Broadway Debut With KPOP The Musical

By Alexandria Kim
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleF(x) Luna recently released her single, Madonna, before officially joining Broadway. f(x) Luna will finally reach Broadway through KPOP The Musical after her continuous success amid her girl group’s indefinite hiatus. While f(x) is yet to confirm its future to fans, Luna has been using all of her...

