ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong Accident: tvN Drama's Bus Crashes With Freight Track, One Staff Dead

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong might change its production schedule following the accident. Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong faced a tragic incident prior to its release this year. tvN is set to drop its new historical drama featuring Kim Min Jae, Kim Hwang Gi, and Kim Sang Kyung this...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Bus Driver#Psychiatrist#Pd Dead
KOLO TV Reno

One Dead In Sun Valley Crash

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Newly released surveillance video shows new images of the suspect wanted in connection with Naomi Irion's disappearance. Hundreds of Aces fans stop by Greater Nevada Field for Fan Fest. Updated: 18 hours ago. Hundreds of Aces fans stop...
SUN VALLEY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WCTV

One dead, multiple people injured following boating accident in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was killed and several others injured following a boating accident Saturday near the Earle May Boat Basin, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The incident happened around Noon, and officials say it involved two boats taking part in a weekend tournament. According to BPS spokesperson...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
KMPH.com

One dead following crash in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Merced on Monday. According to Madera CHP, a 24-year-old man, who is yet to be identified was driving a Toyota Tacoma going southbound on Highway 41, north of Road 406 when he made an unsafe turn. This, resulted in him going off the roadway and hitting an embankment that made the truck overturn on its side and twist clockwise onto the northbound lane.
MERCED, CA
YourErie

One person dead after accident in West County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident Monday that took place in West County. The coroner was called to the 13000 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield just after 4 p.m. on March 21. According to state police, the driver of a pickup truck entered the intersection and […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
Hutch Post

One dead as a result of traffic accident Friday near Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — An accident just before 3 p.m. Friday near Hutchinson claimed one life. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Fire and EMS, responded to the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. for an injury accident. They found that a gray 1988 Chevrolet 1500 operated by an 18 year old male from Hutchinson was north bound on Halstead Rd. when he failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a gray 2018 GMC Yukon traveling east on 56th Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
13 ON YOUR SIDE

One dead following crash with Grand Haven school bus on US-31

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A woman is dead after crashing into a Grand Haven Area School District bus on southbound US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The 47-year-old woman from Muskegon was driving in a blue Honda south of Taft Street in Spring Lake Township around 4:30 p.m. The school bus was slowed due to a traffic backup.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
KTAL

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy