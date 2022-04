James “Skip” Scandirito and his wife, Teri, moved from Michigan to the sunny shores of Boca Raton, Florida. There, the former judge and his wife spent their retirement on the Atlantic Coast, where you could find the couple playing golf at the Ocean Breeze golf course or hanging poolside in the backyard. Their little south Floridan paradise even attracted their only child, Jimmy, who soon followed them to the Sunshine State.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO