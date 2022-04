A new mosaic mural showcasing the birds and landscape of Kealia Pond has been installed at the national wildlife refuge’s education pavilion. Created and installed by Oahu-based artist Leah K. Riggs, the mural depicts the pond’s ahupuaa, Waikapu, from the mountains to the sea and highlights the seasonality of the wetlands and its native animal and plant species, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO