"This isn't a scene you'd want to see in the wild," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in regard to a video of a mountain lion feeding on a kill in the midst of a snowy scene. While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction, one instance where they're known to put up a fight can be while feeding or moving a kill. Mountain lions can become protective over food, thus more likely to react to human interaction with aggression in that scenario.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO