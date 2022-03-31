ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia drafts 134,500 conscripts but says they won't go to Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 16 hours ago
LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree ordering 134,500 new conscripts into the army as part of Russia's annual spring draft, but the defence ministry said the call-up had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.

The order came five weeks into Russia's invasion, which has run into fierce Ukrainian resistance. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that none of those called up would be sent to any "hot spots".

The issue of conscripts' involvement in the war is highly sensitive. On March 9, the defence ministry acknowledged that some had been sent to Ukraine after Putin had denied this on various occasions, saying only professional soldiers and officers had been sent in. read more

Putin's spokesman said at the time that the president had ordered military prosecutors to investigate and punish the officials responsible for disobeying his instructions to exclude conscripts.

The annual spring military draft, which runs from April 1 to July 15, will affect Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27, Putin's decree said.

Shoigu said on Tuesday that those called up would begin to be dispatched to their assigned bases in late May.

"Most military personnel will undergo professional training in training centres for three to five months. Let me emphasize that recruits will not be sent to any hot spots," he said in remarks published on his ministry's website.

However, Mikhail Benyash, a lawyer representing several members of Russia's National Guard who refused an order to go to Ukraine, said that under Russian law conscripts could be sent to fight after several months of training.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country. The war has killed thousands of people and uprooted millions.

In recent days Russia has reframed its objectives, saying it never intended to take the capital Kyiv and other major cities but is focused on "liberating" eastern areas where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Its statements have been greeted sceptically by Ukraine and Western governments. Military analysts have suggested the declared focus on the eastern Donbas region may be an attempt to make it easier for Putin to seek a face-saving exit.

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 77

Josh Fleming
12h ago

every body knows that Putin tells you what he's really doing by saying what we all know he isn't doing

Reply(6)
26
ray
7h ago

More cannon fodder for Ukraine to kill. Oh well I hope that they are all sacrificed for mother Russia.. and their mothers and family will praise Putin for defending Russia. NOT..

Reply
8
The Old Cat!
9h ago

Gee, how much you want to bet that they’ll be on the front line with a bare minimum of training sooner than later.

Reply
8
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
