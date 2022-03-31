Henderson, Betty Jean (Luna)

Brandon David Thornley passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 24, 2022. Brandon was born in Santa Monica, California on June 18, 1975 - the first of four children, and the only son, born to Lyle and Kathryn Thornley. Brandon spent the first year of his life in California, but grew up in Smithfield, Utah. At the age of 18 months, Brandon was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. At the time, doctors said he would not live to see his fourth birthday. However, this June, he would have celebrated his 47th. Brandon graduated from Sky View High School in 1993 and attended Utah State University, where he met his sweetheart, Hillary Bednash. They were sealed together in the Logan LDS Temple. There was nothing Brandon loved more than his beloved companion of 26 years. Brandon lived every day of his life with wide-eyed optimism. As a young child, he determined that he did not need to walk to be happy, regardless of what challenges laid ahead. His challenges were many, and he faced every single one of them with grace, dignity and joy. Brandon had a vibrant mind and soul. He was the life of every party. Even if there was no party, he made it one simply by being there. His quick wit and mischievous ways filled the lives of everyone he came across with laughter and joy. Brandon loved all people, oftentimes the ones who felt most unlovable. Brandon is survived by his wife, Hillary; his parents, Lyle and Kathy; his sisters, Tiffany Murphy, Mindy Thornley (Cory Funk) and Melissa Sorenson (Jordan); his nephews, Jake, Brandon, Grayson and Liam; and his best dog buddy, Cooper. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his brother-in-law, Steve Murphy, and his other best dog buddy, Bentley. A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S. 100 E., Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be at noon on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at the Nibley Stake Center, 3701 S. 450 W., with a viewing that morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

