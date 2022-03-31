ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Henderson, Betty Jean (Luna)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Jean Luna Henderson graduated this life on March 29, 2022. She loved reading obituaries and vicariously living the beautiful lives shared there. The joy she found in this life...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Janice Parker’s 90th birthday

Janice was born April 3, 1932, to Luther and Geneva Murray. She grew up on the family farm tending the livestock and working the fields with her four older siblings in the wild west town of Wellsville, Utah. Raised a child of the Great Depression and of World War Two,...
WELLSVILLE, UT
WDTV

Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio, 87, of Anmoore, passed away Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, in the United Hospital Center with her son Gerry and her granddaughter Mary by her side. She was born in Brownton on May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Orvie D. and Violet J. (Lipscomb) Courtney.On February 8, 1969, she married Dominick Oliverio, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2008.She is survived by two sons, Russ Shreves and his wife Joyce of Wichita, KS; and Gerry Shreves of Clarksburg; 3 grandchildren, Mary Adkins and her husband Aaron; Micky, and Amanda LeFeber and her husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Abby, Dominick, Haley, Blake, Tyler and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Douglas III, Octavia, and Dylan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Courtney of Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Courtney, a sister, Shelby Miller; a half-brother, Denzil Courtney; and 2 half-sisters, Ruth Morgan and Reva Cottrill; and a great-grandson, Douglas Ryan, Jr.Betty was a graduate of R-W High School, Class of 1953. She had worked at Westinghouse and Minard’s, but her greatest joy was making a home for her family.She had previously attended the Upper Room Church and was a member of the Wednesday Morning Prayer Warriors. She attended Christian Assembly in Nutter Fort, and church activities were always a big part of her life. Condolences to the Oliverio/Shreves Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday evening from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Pastor Fred Aves presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
ANMOORE, WV
Herald-Journal

Thornley, Brandon David

Brandon David Thornley passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 24, 2022. Brandon was born in Santa Monica, California on June 18, 1975 - the first of four children, and the only son, born to Lyle and Kathryn Thornley. Brandon spent the first year of his life in California, but grew up in Smithfield, Utah. At the age of 18 months, Brandon was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. At the time, doctors said he would not live to see his fourth birthday. However, this June, he would have celebrated his 47th. Brandon graduated from Sky View High School in 1993 and attended Utah State University, where he met his sweetheart, Hillary Bednash. They were sealed together in the Logan LDS Temple. There was nothing Brandon loved more than his beloved companion of 26 years. Brandon lived every day of his life with wide-eyed optimism. As a young child, he determined that he did not need to walk to be happy, regardless of what challenges laid ahead. His challenges were many, and he faced every single one of them with grace, dignity and joy. Brandon had a vibrant mind and soul. He was the life of every party. Even if there was no party, he made it one simply by being there. His quick wit and mischievous ways filled the lives of everyone he came across with laughter and joy. Brandon loved all people, oftentimes the ones who felt most unlovable. Brandon is survived by his wife, Hillary; his parents, Lyle and Kathy; his sisters, Tiffany Murphy, Mindy Thornley (Cory Funk) and Melissa Sorenson (Jordan); his nephews, Jake, Brandon, Grayson and Liam; and his best dog buddy, Cooper. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his brother-in-law, Steve Murphy, and his other best dog buddy, Bentley. A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S. 100 E., Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be at noon on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at the Nibley Stake Center, 3701 S. 450 W., with a viewing that morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Robinson, Clinton Jay (Clint)

Clinton (Clint) Jay Robinson, 74 of Weston, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the home of his son, with his family by his side. Clint was born January 22, 1948, in American Falls, Idaho the son of Elven Ray and Veda Anderson Robinson. He was raised and educated in American Falls. He married Galene Christiansen on June 3, 1970, in the Idaho Falls, LDS Temple. Clint and Galene were blessed with seven children. They resided and raised their children in Weston. Clint spent almost all of his working career working for Miller's Beef (JBS) in Hyrum as a welder. Clint was an avid outdoorsman, spending his time hunting and fishing. He was an avid Archery enthusiast and won multiple awards in Archery. He loved his children and doing things with his family and friends. Clint is survived by his wife Galene and six children: Valerie (John) Dominic; Douglas (Jen) Robinson; Terry ( Jen Allen) Robinson; Jodi Robinson; Deborah (Kerry) Hodges and Anna (Jay) Pruett. He is also survived by his brothers Clifton Ray (Nola) Robinson; Gordon (Dona) Robinson; Julie (Marvin) Siler; Laurie (Charlie) Atkinson. He is also survived by a beautiful prodigy of 28 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Jessica Robinson and a sister Melody Robinson. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Weston LDS Chapel at 5 North 100 West. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the Weston Chapel. For those not able to attend the funeral services in person there will be a live streaming video available. Please follow this link. https://youtu.be/qscT7spR83g Interment will follow in the Weston Cemetery, Weston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Clint or offer condolences to the family by sharing a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

On paperboys and having the world delivered to your door

My family listened to the news every weekday morning before leaving for school. Dad, a school bus driver, checked radio time against pocket-watch time so he could begin picking up students at 8 o’clock. Evenings were spent reading the newspaper. First the “funny’s, second the sports page, and our reading ended with the obituaries. We sometimes told time using the noon train that passed our home just as the clock struck 12 noon.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

John Malcom McLeod

John Malcom McLeod 10/15/1930 - 3/6/2022 John Malcom McLeod, known to many as "Mac" beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather left this life unexpectedly on March 6, 2022, at the age of 91. John was born October 15, 1930 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Mildred Elizabeth Bailey and Nathanial F....
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts — March 30, 2022

With it being Spring Break this week, residents may have planned to venture out of state to head for warmer climate, to frolic in the sun, however, this year the March temperature was warm and there was plenty of sun to bask in. In this column on March 2, I mentioned the old saying about “March coming in like a lion, goes out like a lamb but if March comes in like a lamb, it goes out like a lion.” But now a month later, precipitation and breezy in the valley is predicted the last of March. So is March likely to go out like a lion after all?
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Guest commentary: Smithfield Library enjoys rich history

Editor’s note: The following essay was submitted by the Smithfield Public Library. It combines written information from state and local sources. April 3rd through 9th is National Library Week, and May is Utah’s Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month. We often take for granted our local libraries and all...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Service Missions: Program gives all members of faith a chance to pitch in

Editor's Note: The following article appeared in Latter-Day Living, a special section delivered with Thursday's Herald Journal. Elder Jerry Toombs, leader of The Cache North Mission, says the purpose of a proselytizing mission is to be the “mouth of the Savior” and the purpose of a service mission is to be the “hands of the Savior.”
CACHE, UT

