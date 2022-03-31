Dina Kadbolla Is Fashion

What a shift in fashion says about body politics. Outside of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City, the crowd was in a frenzy. A sea of iPhone 5s rose as each front-row guest pulled up in their black car, with the crowd buzzing each time with the rumor that this must be Kim and Kanye. 2013 was the year that Kim Kardashian officially arrived in the world of fashion — this after years of talk that the reality star (her show then on Season 8) had been banned from the Met Gala, on the direct orders of Anna Wintour herself. 2013 was the year that had seen Kim’s engagement to Kanye. In 2013, the couple attended the Met Gala for the first time, a very pregnant Kim in an all-over print dress and matching gloves, styled by Riccardo Tisci, who, along with West, would see to Kim’s image being remade in the world of couture.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO