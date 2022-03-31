ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg Company Voluntarily Recalls Products Due to Mislabeling

By Jim Michaels
Cover picture for the articleMILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Millersburg manufacturer of baking products has voluntarily recalled three products because they contain known allergens not listed on their labels. From Stutzman Farms, Mom’s Pie Crust, Organic Bread Flour and Prairie Gold Flour contain wheat, while the pie crust...

