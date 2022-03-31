Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With Boston Police In Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A Randolph man was seriously wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain.

Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver, 31-year-old Jeff Anilus of Randolph, crashed, jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when he pulled out a gun.

“During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden later said the man was recovering and will eventually be arraigned. He would not discuss charges and did not know how many officers fired their guns.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of body camera footage here,” Hayden told reporters.

He said three officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released. One officer had a minor injury, but the D.A. said it was “not firearm related.”

Officers sealed off the area around the car, which had crashed on top of a stone wall. Police found a gun at the scene and the car was eventually towed away.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.