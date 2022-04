I can't say Sir Richard Branson was the most present host when I visited Necker Island this past summer. Though he'd planned to greet me and a few other lucky folks at his legendary British Virgin Islands residence, he abruptly changed plans and jetted off to the U.S. to make an earlier-than-scheduled historic flight into space. Essentially, the billionaire maverick gave us the keys to his private island pad (all 74 acres of it) and allowed us to make ourselves at home — the same place where Princess Diana and her young sons built sandcastles on the beach, where Barack Obama retreated post-presidency, and where Mariah Carey had her girlfriend getaway for all to see on MTV Cribs.

