Medical Report: New concerns about how medical marijuana is prescribed

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Several studies have shown that medical marijuana, when used appropriately, can be helpful for people who are fighting anxiety and depression, but according to a new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, there are some concerns regarding how the medication is prescribed and how it is used.

Medical marijuana is often prescribed by doctors who are not the patient’s personal physician. The issue is that when a person is depressed or anxious, there are other important treatment modalities, including counseling, that should be attempted earlier.

In addition, there needs to be careful follow up — not just distribution of the medication. The study found that this lack of close regulation has led to increased abuse of the medication

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.