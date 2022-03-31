ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart police asking for help after bullets hit apartments, vehicles

By Jon Zimney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElkhart Police are asking for the public’s help in a shots fired investigation from earlier this month. It was just before 10 p.m. on Monday, March 21, when police...

PUBLIC SAFETY
#Bullets#Crime Stoppers#Elkhart Police#Carriage House Apartments#Bradford Court#Det#Epd
