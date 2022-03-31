Elkhart police asking for help after bullets hit apartments, vehicles

EASTPOINTE, MI – A brother and sister were shot multiple times, resulting in their deaths, on Friday, March 25, inside an Eastpointe home, police said. Eastpointe police officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to a shooting in progress on the 15000 block of Veronica Avenue, the Eastpointe Police Department said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found the 63-year-old woman and 57-year-old man deceased in the home with multiple gunshot wounds, the report said. Both victims resided in the home. A suspect fled on foot.
