Anytime Ashland Craft drops something new, you’re gonna hear about it from me. Today, she’s releasing a new live performance video of “That’s The Kinda Place”, from her 2021 debut studio album Travelin’ Kind. Last week, she put out one for “Make It Past Georgia”, which you should definitely check out, as well. A tribute to her hometown of Piedmont, South Carolina, the song sounds so damn good with her full band in this particular setting, and this version definitely […] The post Ashland Craft Drops Live Performance Video Of “That’s The Kinda Place” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO