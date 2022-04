The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!. Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO