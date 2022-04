Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl cannot understand why some England fans booed Harry Maguire during this week’s 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, but believes the defender will come back stronger.National team boss Gareth Southgate called it “an absolute joke” after the Manchester United centre-back was targeted for abuse.Hasenhuttl agreed, saying it was far from acceptable, but feels 29-year-old Maguire can shake off the criticism and pointed out that things can change very quickly.“At first it’s a pity when you win two games as an English manager to have to talk about such a question after the game,” said the Austrian.“It’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO