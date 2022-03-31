Coronavirus Cases Remain on Low Trajectory

Minnesota added just 483 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but state health officials say that number is an undercount due to a data processing glitch. The processing issue has been addressed, a health department spokeswoman said, and the missing cases will be reported later in the week. Since summer, the state Department of Health has only reported new data on business days, with Tuesday routinely having the biggest numbers from over the weekend.
The state of Illinois has remained consistent with its average number of new daily COVID cases in recent weeks, but Thursday saw a slight uptick in those numbers, with more than 1,700 new probable and confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Illinois Department of Public...
The state Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running March 13 through March 17. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. March 17. The 50 new cases is down from 51...
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are uploaded onto Bridge Cards between April 3 and April 21. Food stamps are loaded onto cards based on the last digit of the claimants' ID number. Michiganders that have an ID number that ends in a zero will get benefits from April 3.
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned about the potential for the reinstatement of COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. In an interview on the BBC's "Sunday Morning," Fauci said U.S. residents "need to be prepared for the possibility" of restrictions being put back into place. Presenter...
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday masks will be optional for children ages 2-4 in schools and day cares starting April 4 if COVID cases remain low. The announcement comes as the city is seeing a downward trend in coronavirus cases. "New York City is currently in a low-risk environment," Adams...
Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 cases average continues to decline. Sunday, the state’s average dropped to 905 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the last 24 hours, Ohio recorded 317 coronavirus cases, according to ODH. There were four new hospitalizations reported. The 21-day average for...
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 996 positive tests as the state remains at “low” community levels of coronavirus based on CDC criteria. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was dropped to 774 on Thursday, down 17% from a week ago and...
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported 96 lab-confirmed influenza cases from last week, up from 60 the week prior. A total of 1,818 flu cases have been reported through Saturday, more than double the 733 reported at the same time last year. The past two influenza seasons have been much milder than the prior five-year average, when 10,651 cases had been reported at this time.
The Hartford community is stepping up for Ukraine. Officials are warning about cyberattacks. Vyne Restaurant in Middlebury is impacted by staffing shortages. A foreign cyberattack on computers in Plainfield is holding the community hostage.
Comments / 0