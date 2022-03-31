Coronavirus Cases Remain on Low Trajectory

Minnesota added just 483 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but state health officials say that number is an undercount due to a data processing glitch. The processing issue has been addressed, a health department spokeswoman said, and the missing cases will be reported later in the week. Since summer, the state Department of Health has only reported new data on business days, with Tuesday routinely having the biggest numbers from over the weekend.

