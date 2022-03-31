ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus Cases Remain on Low Trajectory

By Tory Gates
whlm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Health recorded 560 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday; the...

www.whlm.com

Comments / 0

Pioneer Press

COVID-19 Tuesday update: MN cases remain low, but some are missing due to data glitch

Minnesota added just 483 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but state health officials say that number is an undercount due to a data processing glitch. The processing issue has been addressed, a health department spokeswoman said, and the missing cases will be reported later in the week. Since summer, the state Department of Health has only reported new data on business days, with Tuesday routinely having the biggest numbers from over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Springfield News Sun

Coronavirus cases continue to decrease in Ohio

Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 cases average continues to decline. Sunday, the state’s average dropped to 905 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the last 24 hours, Ohio recorded 317 coronavirus cases, according to ODH. There were four new hospitalizations reported. The 21-day average for...
OHIO STATE
Times of San Diego

Number of Influenza Cases Increases Again, but Total Cases Remain Low

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported 96 lab-confirmed influenza cases from last week, up from 60 the week prior. A total of 1,818 flu cases have been reported through Saturday, more than double the 733 reported at the same time last year. The past two influenza seasons have been much milder than the prior five-year average, when 10,651 cases had been reported at this time.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Flu cases remain low in children this season

The Hartford community is stepping up for Ukraine. Officials are warning about cyberattacks. Vyne Restaurant in Middlebury is impacted by staffing shortages. A foreign cyberattack on computers in Plainfield is holding the community hostage.
HARTFORD, CT

