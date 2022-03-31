McDavid scores 100th point, Oilers gain in Pacific with win against Kings

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jonathan Toews will play his 1,000th NHL regular-season game when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSFL, NBCSCH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Blackhawks captain has scored 844 points (355 goals, 489 assists) in 999 games and won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) during his 14 NHL seasons. The 33-year-old center has scored 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 playoff games, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as playoff MVP in 2010, and the Selke Trophy, voted as the NHL's top defensive forward, in 2012-13. "A lot of great memories over the years," Toews said, "and it's a moment where you get to kind of stop and look back and appreciate all of that and how far you've come, how many great people you've met and players you've played with, and teammates you made friendships with and on and on." Chicago (24-33-10) is 2-3-2 in its past seven games. Florida (45-15-6) leads the Atlantic Division, and is four points back of the Colorado Avalanche for the most points in the NHL. -- Tim Campbell, staff writer.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO