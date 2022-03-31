ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDavid scores 100th point, Oilers gain in Pacific with win against Kings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his 100th point for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Wednesday. McDavid, who had a goal and an assist, leads the NHL in points and has scored 100 five times in his seven NHL...

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
MTL@CAR: What you need to know

RALEIGH - The Canadiens will be looking for a first win on their current four-game road trip - and a first win against the Hurricanes this season - on Thursday at PNC Arena. The game in Carolina is the third stop of a trip which saw the Habs fall 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in a shootout on Sunday, and 7-4 to the Florida Panthers in regulation on Tuesday. Montreal showed resolve in both games, battling back from multi-goal deficits before ultimately falling short.
Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
Canucks celebrate First Nations Night with special orange warmup jerseys

Players wear Coast Salish inspired sweaters designed by local artist. The Vancouver Canucks celebrated their fourth annual First Nations Night sporting special orange warmup jerseys before their game against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Wednesday. The jerseys were designed by local Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray.
Analytics with Alison: "Challenge Accepted"

A look at which teams are most involved in coach's challenges, which teams challenge the most, and the outcomes of each. It happened with 2:09 to play in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. Jordan Eberle carried the puck in the zone and eventually got net-front to knock in a rebound to get the Kraken on the board.
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ TOR

Wheeler on fire, 100th game for Svechnikov, and more!. The Jets captain has elevated his game during the teams push for the playoffs. Blake Wheeler scored his 11th goal of the season, added the shootout winning marker and was named the first star last night in Buffalo. The newly former line of Wheeler, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Sanford were one of the Jets best trio's against the Sabres. Wheeler is on a six-game point streak (2G, 6A). It's the 20th time in his career he's had a point streak of at least six games. The 35-year-old has 33 points (9G, 24A) in his past 26 games since Feb. 8.
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Flames: 40 - 18 - 8 (88 pts) Kings: 36 - 23 - 10 (82 pts) The Kings of won their last five games in the second half of back-to-back's. The Kings...
NHL On Tap: Kings visit Oilers in key Pacific Division game

Canucks host Blues in second of home-and-home set; Golden Knights try to stay in playoff race. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Wednesday. Oilers, Kings face off...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (40-18-8) vs. KINGS (36-23-10) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (90) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (57) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
Stars retake second wild card with OT win against Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday. Ryan Suter and Andrej Sekera scored, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (38-25-3), who moved one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2022 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 30, the recipients of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards for 2022. Each high school student athlete is selected for exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice. All 29 award winners will...
Yandle NHL record consecutive games played streak could end at 989

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Keith Yandle's NHL record consecutive games played streak could end at 989 with the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman dealing with an illness. Yandle, who didn't practice Thursday, skated on the fourth defense pair Friday. He has not missed a regular-season game since March 22, 2009, as a member of the Phoenix Coyotes.
Monthly Performance Review: March

March: 8-4-4 Including quality wins over playoff-bound opponents like Pittsburgh, Colorado, Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Washington, there were several examples that once again reiterated how strong of a club the Canes are. There were trials as well as tribulations, including an 0-3-1 stretch during the middle portion and a...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Blues 5 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB - Matching a franchise feat on home ice didn't come easy. The St. Louis Blues made them work for it, erasing 4-1 and 5-3 deficits over the final two periods to force overtime, but Connor McDavid connected with Leon Draisaitl in sudden death to earn the Oilers the extra point and match their franchise record of nine wins in a row at home in a 6-5 overtime victory at Rogers Place on Friday night.
Sabres defeat Predators after longtime broadcaster Jeanneret honored

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Friday. Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson each had a goal and an assist, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch each had two assists, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves for the Sabres (25-33-11), who honored longtime broadcaster Rick Jeanneret before the game in front of a capacity crowd.
Campbell to start for Maple Leafs against Flyers on Saturday

TORONTO -- Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after missing 10 games with a rib injury. "Yeah, that's the plan," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice on Friday. Campbell last played on March 8, when he made 26 saves in...
Jets defeat Sabres in shootout, gain ground in wild card race

Blake Wheeler and Mason Appleton both scored in regulation for the Jets and Wheeler ended it in the shootout with the game winner. Mason Appleton scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for the Jets (33-25-10), who have won seven of nine and trail the Vegas Golden Knights by two points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Vegas won 3-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
NHL On Tap: Toews to play in 1,000th NHL game for Blackhawks at Panthers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jonathan Toews will play his 1,000th NHL regular-season game when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSFL, NBCSCH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Blackhawks captain has scored 844 points (355 goals, 489 assists) in 999 games and won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) during his 14 NHL seasons. The 33-year-old center has scored 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 playoff games, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as playoff MVP in 2010, and the Selke Trophy, voted as the NHL's top defensive forward, in 2012-13. "A lot of great memories over the years," Toews said, "and it's a moment where you get to kind of stop and look back and appreciate all of that and how far you've come, how many great people you've met and players you've played with, and teammates you made friendships with and on and on." Chicago (24-33-10) is 2-3-2 in its past seven games. Florida (45-15-6) leads the Atlantic Division, and is four points back of the Colorado Avalanche for the most points in the NHL. -- Tim Campbell, staff writer.
