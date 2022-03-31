ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Scouts honored in Ellwood City

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago

ELLWOOD CITY − Two Boy Scouts from Lincoln High School, Hayden Slade and Grady Smith, were honored by Mayor Anthony Court on Monday and presented with proclamations, for both of them achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Slade is an 11th grader at Lincoln High School and a member of the Lincoln High School Blue Band Marching Band, LHS Choir, and LHS musical.

He is a six-year Carson Scholar. His Eagle Scout project was the "Moraine State Park Bicycle Maintenance Station." Hayden purchased and installed a bicycle maintenance station on the paved bike trail at Moraine State Park in Portersville.

Smith is an 11th grader at Lincoln High School. He is a member of the LHS Blue Band Marching Band, he also is on the LHS golf and tennis teams. He is on the EC boys basketball team, which won the 2021 WPIAL ChampionshipTeam.

He is a seven-year Carson Scholar as of 2021.  His Eagle Scout project was the "Lincoln High School Board Game Room Renovation." He renovated the board game room at Lincoln High School.

In 2018, Hayden and Grady also founded "Games to Give," which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives board games to children in need, cancer patients, women's shelters, deployed U.S. Troops, and others. To date, they have distributed almost 6,000 games.

Court along with the Borough of Ellwood City wanted to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for Slade and Smith, and for their dedication and commitment to helping others and bettering the community.

